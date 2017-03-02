Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Tyler Weeks, a machinery technician at Coast Guard Station Emerald Isle in Emerald Isle, North Carolina, prepares to release a Kemp's ridley sea turtle into the Atlantic Ocean Feb. 3, 2017. Crew members from the station helped North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission personnel release four rehabilitated sea turtle back into the wild. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Tyler McGuinness/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2017 Date Posted: 03.01.2017 10:52 Photo ID: 3196888 VIRIN: 170203-G-G0105-1002 Resolution: 5069x3383 Size: 3.06 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sea Turtle Release [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.