Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Sarah Welvaert, a boatswain's mate at Coast Guard Station Emerald Isle in Emerald Isle, North Carolina, releases a Kemp's ridley sea turtle into the Atlantic Ocean Feb. 3, 2017. Crew members from the station helped North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission personnel release four rehabilitated sea turtle back into the wild. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Tyler McGuinness/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2017 10:52
|Photo ID:
|3196887
|VIRIN:
|170203-G-G0105-1001
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|8.41 MB
|Location:
|US
This work, Sea Turtle [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
