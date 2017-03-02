(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Sea Turtle [Image 2 of 2]

    Sea Turtle

    UNITED STATES

    02.03.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5

    Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Sarah Welvaert, a boatswain's mate at Coast Guard Station Emerald Isle in Emerald Isle, North Carolina, releases a Kemp's ridley sea turtle into the Atlantic Ocean Feb. 3, 2017. Crew members from the station helped North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission personnel release four rehabilitated sea turtle back into the wild. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Tyler McGuinness/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2017
    Date Posted: 03.01.2017 10:52
    Photo ID: 3196887
    VIRIN: 170203-G-G0105-1001
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 8.41 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sea Turtle [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Sea Turtle Release
    Sea Turtle

    TAGS

    north carolina
    uscg
    station
    wildlife
    turtle
    rbm
    sea turtle
    nc
    marine life
    d5
    emerald isle
    45 rbm
    Week in the Life 2017

