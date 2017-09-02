Pfc. Raymond A. Gomez of the 315th Engineer Battalion climbs a rope during the confidence course portion of the 301st Maneuver Enhancement Brigade Best Warrior competition, at Joint-Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, February 9, 2017. Best Warrior is an annual competition designed to test each soldier’s physical and mental fitness, proficiency in warrior tasks, resiliency, and their determination to be the best (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Spc. Sean Harding/Released).

