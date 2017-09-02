(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2017

    Photo by Spc. Sean Harding 

    301st Maneuver Enhancement Brigade

    Pfc. Raymond A. Gomez of the 315th Engineer Battalion climbs a rope during the confidence course portion of the 301st Maneuver Enhancement Brigade Best Warrior competition, at Joint-Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, February 9, 2017. Best Warrior is an annual competition designed to test each soldier’s physical and mental fitness, proficiency in warrior tasks, resiliency, and their determination to be the best (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Spc. Sean Harding/Released).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2017
    Date Posted: 03.01.2017 10:34
    Photo ID: 3196862
    VIRIN: 170209-A-FG772-405
    Resolution: 3872x2592
    Size: 6.27 MB
    Location: SEATTLE, WA, US 
    Hometown: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
    Hometown: LAKEWOOD, WA, US
    Hometown: SCOTTSDALE, AZ, US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pfc. Raymond A. Gomez of the 315th Engineer Battalion climbs a rope during the confidence course portion of the 301st Maneuver Enhancement Brigade Best Warrior competition, by SPC Sean Harding, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Best Warrior
    HHC
    JBLM
    Army Reserve
    Joint Base Lewis-McChord
    USAR
    321st Engineer Battalion
    416th Theater Engineer Command
    BWC
    416th TEC
    301st Maneuver Enhancement Brigade
    BestWarrior
    476th Chemical Battalion
    315th Engineer Battalion
    301st MEB
    387th Engineer Company

