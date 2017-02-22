RABKUT, Oman (Feb. 22, 2017) U.S. Marines with Weapons Company, Battalion
Landing Team 1st Bn., 4th Marines, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU),
fire an M252 81mm mortar system during a live-fire range as part of Exercise
Sea Soldier, Feb. 21. Sea Soldier 2017 is an annual, bilateral exercise
conducted with the Royal Army of Oman designed to demonstrate the
cooperative skill and will of U.S. and partner nations to work together in
maintaining regional stability and security. The 11th MEU is deployed in the
U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations
designed to reassure allies and partners, preserve the freedom of navigation
and the free flow of commerce and enhance regional stability. (U.S. Marine
Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Robert B. Brown Jr)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2017 06:18
|Photo ID:
|3196512
|VIRIN:
|170222-M-WQ703-033
|Resolution:
|5610x3247
|Size:
|1.34 MB
|Location:
|OM
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Exercise Sea Soldier '17: Mortar Live-Fire Range, by GySgt Robert Brown, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT