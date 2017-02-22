Exercise Sea Soldier '17: Mortar Live-Fire Range

RABKUT, Oman (Feb. 22, 2017) U.S. Marines with Weapons Company, Battalion

Landing Team 1st Bn., 4th Marines, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU),

fire an M252 81mm mortar system during a live-fire range as part of Exercise

Sea Soldier, Feb. 21. Sea Soldier 2017 is an annual, bilateral exercise

conducted with the Royal Army of Oman designed to demonstrate the

cooperative skill and will of U.S. and partner nations to work together in

maintaining regional stability and security. The 11th MEU is deployed in the

U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations

designed to reassure allies and partners, preserve the freedom of navigation

and the free flow of commerce and enhance regional stability. (U.S. Marine

Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Robert B. Brown Jr)

