    Exercise Sea Soldier '17: Mortar Live-Fire Range

    OMAN

    02.22.2017

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Robert Brown 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    RABKUT, Oman (Feb. 22, 2017) U.S. Marines with Weapons Company, Battalion
    Landing Team 1st Bn., 4th Marines, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU),
    fire an M252 81mm mortar system during a live-fire range as part of Exercise
    Sea Soldier, Feb. 21. Sea Soldier 2017 is an annual, bilateral exercise
    conducted with the Royal Army of Oman designed to demonstrate the
    cooperative skill and will of U.S. and partner nations to work together in
    maintaining regional stability and security. The 11th MEU is deployed in the
    U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations
    designed to reassure allies and partners, preserve the freedom of navigation
    and the free flow of commerce and enhance regional stability. (U.S. Marine
    Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Robert B. Brown Jr)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Sea Soldier '17: Mortar Live-Fire Range, by GySgt Robert Brown, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Sea Soldier

