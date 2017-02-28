1-66 Armor Regiment install ARAT

U.S. Soldiers, assigned to the 1st Battalion, 66th Armor Regiment, 3rd
Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, install M1A2SepV2 Abram
reactive armor tiles (ARAT) at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr
Training Area, Germany, Feb. 28, 2017. The 3rd ABCT is part of the
continuous rotations of armored brigades deploying to Europe from the United
States as part of Atlantic Resolve. The installation of the ARAT will
enhance the tank's defensive capabilities, providing a greater deterrent
against aggression as the 3rd ABCT maintains a persistent presence in
central and eastern Europe. Atlantic Resolve improves the U.S. ability to
respond to potential crises and defend allies and partners in the European
community. (U.S. Army photos by Visual Information Specialist Gerhard Seuffert)
