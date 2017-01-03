(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    C-5M Delivers UH-60 Black Hawks to Latvia [Image 1 of 4]

    C-5M Delivers UH-60 Black Hawks to Latvia

    RIGA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, AI, LATVIA

    03.01.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Ryan Crane  

    Headquarters U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa

    Maj. Gen. Timothy Zadalis thanks U.S. Ambassador to Latvia, Nancy Bikoff Pettit, for welcoming the U.S. military to Latvia during an event at Riga International Airport, Mar. 1, 2017. A U.S. Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy delivered UH-60 Black Hawks for the U.S. Army in Latvia. Five Black Hawk helicopters will be deployed to Latvia as part of a larger contingent of helicopters and personnel deployed to support Operation Atlantic Resolve, a U.S. commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the European region. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Ryan Crane)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-5M Delivers UH-60 Black Hawks to Latvia [Image 1 of 4], by TSgt Ryan Crane, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

