A U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter is unloaded from an Air Mobility Command C-5M Super Galaxy at Riga International Airport, Latvia, Mar. 1, 2017. Five Black Hawk helicopters will be deployed to Latvia as part of a larger contingent of helicopters and personnel deployed to support Operation Atlantic Resolve, a U.S. commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the European region. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Ryan Crane)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2017 05:30
|Photo ID:
|3196499
|VIRIN:
|170301-F-RN211-0255
|Resolution:
|4616x3280
|Size:
|5.9 MB
|Location:
|RIGA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, AI, LV
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|5
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, C-5M Delivers UH-60 Black Hawks to Latvia [Image 1 of 4], by TSgt Ryan Crane, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
