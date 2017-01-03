C-5M Delivers UH-60 Black Hawks to Latvia

A U.S. Air Force crew chief and a Latvian soldier coordinate unloading a C-5M Super Galaxy at Riga International Airport, Latvia, Mar. 1, 2017, where it delivered UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters for the U.S. Army in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve. Five Black Hawk helicopters will be deployed to Latvia as part of a larger contingent of helicopters and personnel deployed to support Operation Atlantic Resolve, a U.S. commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the European region. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Ryan Crane)

