    C-5M Delivers UH-60 Black Hawks to Latvia [Image 4 of 4]

    C-5M Delivers UH-60 Black Hawks to Latvia

    RIGA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, AI, LATVIA

    03.01.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Ryan Crane  

    Headquarters U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa

    An Air Mobility Command C-5M Super Galaxy lands at Riga International Airport, Latvia, Mar. 1, 2017, to deliver UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters for the U.S. Army in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve. Five Black Hawk helicopters will be deployed to Latvia as part of a larger contingent of helicopters and personnel deployed to support Operation Atlantic Resolve, a U.S. commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the European region. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Ryan Crane)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2017
    Date Posted: 03.01.2017 05:30
    Photo ID: 3196495
    VIRIN: 170301-F-RN211-0040
    Resolution: 4489x3048
    Size: 7.74 MB
    Location: RIGA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, AI, LV
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 6
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-5M Delivers UH-60 Black Hawks to Latvia [Image 1 of 4], by TSgt Ryan Crane, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    USAFE
    Airplane
    Black Hawk
    C-5
    Europe
    EFP
    EUCOM
    Air Force
    AMC
    USAF
    Army
    UH-60
    Riga
    Latvia
    Galaxy
    10th CAB
    OAR
    Atlantic Resolve
    ERI
    Latvija

