    Exercise Sea Soldier '17: Firing Range [Image 1 of 3]

    Exercise Sea Soldier '17: Firing Range

    OMAN

    02.19.2017

    Photo by Cpl. April Price 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    RABKUT, Oman (Feb. 19,2017) U.S. Marine Cpl. Robert Lea, a scout sniper with Weapons Company, Battalion Landing Team 1st Bn., 4th Marines, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), sights in with his M110 Semi-Automatic Sniper System during an unknown distance range as part of Exercise Sea Solider, Feb. 19. The Marines and Sailors with the Scout Sniper Platoon will seek vantage points to observe key areas of interest, known as forward observing, and give adjacent units fire direction from long distances. Sea Soldier 2017 is an annual, bilateral exercise conducted with the Royal Army of Oman designed to demonstrate the cooperative skill and will of U.S. and partner nations to work together in maintaining regional stability and security. The 11th MEU is deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations designed to reassure allies and partners, preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce and enhance regional stability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. April L. Price)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2017
    Date Posted: 03.01.2017 04:43
    Photo ID: 3196460
    VIRIN: 170219-M-JH782-146
    Resolution: 5472x3403
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: OM
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Sea Soldier '17: Firing Range [Image 1 of 3], by Cpl April Price, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    CentCom
    11th MEU
    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit
    Oman
    5th Fleet Area of Operations
    Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group
    Makin Island ARG
    BLT 1/4
    USS Somerset
    RAO
    Sea Soldier
    Battalion Landing Team 1st Bn. 4th Marines
    Royal Army of Oman
    Rabkut
    Central Command Area of Operations
    Sea Soldier 2017

