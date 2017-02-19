Exercise Sea Soldier '17: Firing Range

RABKUT, Oman (Feb. 19,2017) U.S. Marine Cpl. Robert Lea, a scout sniper with Weapons Company, Battalion Landing Team 1st Bn., 4th Marines, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), sights in with his M110 Semi-Automatic Sniper System during an unknown distance range as part of Exercise Sea Solider, Feb. 19. The Marines and Sailors with the Scout Sniper Platoon will seek vantage points to observe key areas of interest, known as forward observing, and give adjacent units fire direction from long distances. Sea Soldier 2017 is an annual, bilateral exercise conducted with the Royal Army of Oman designed to demonstrate the cooperative skill and will of U.S. and partner nations to work together in maintaining regional stability and security. The 11th MEU is deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations designed to reassure allies and partners, preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce and enhance regional stability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. April L. Price)

