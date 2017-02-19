(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Exercise Sea Soldier '17: Firing Range

    Exercise Sea Soldier '17: Firing Range

    OMAN

    02.19.2017

    Photo by Cpl. April Price 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    RABKUT, Oman (Feb. 19, 2017) U.S. Marines with Weapons Company, Battalion Landing Team 1st Bn., 4th Marines, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), lay in the prone position while conducting an unknown distance range during Exercise Sea Solider , Feb. 19. During the range, Marines with Weapons Co. executed live-fire drills in the standing, kneeling and prone positions to accommodate for the difference in target distance. Sea Soldier 2017 is an annual, bilateral exercise conducted with the Royal Army of Oman designed to demonstrate the cooperative skill and will of U.S. and partner nations to work together in maintaining regional stability and security. The 11th MEU is deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations designed to reassure allies and partners, preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce and enhance regional stability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. April L. Price)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2017
    Date Posted: 03.01.2017 04:43
    Photo ID: 3196458
    VIRIN: 170219-M-JH782-052
    Resolution: 5195x3207
    Size: 926.57 KB
    Location: OM
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Sea Soldier '17: Firing Range [Image 1 of 3], by Cpl April Price, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    11th MEU

    • LEAVE A COMMENT