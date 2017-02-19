Exercise Sea Soldier '17: Firing Range

RABKUT, Oman (Feb. 19, 2017) U.S. Marines with Weapons Company, Battalion Landing Team 1st Bn., 4th Marines, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), lay in the prone position while conducting an unknown distance range during Exercise Sea Solider , Feb. 19. During the range, Marines with Weapons Co. executed live-fire drills in the standing, kneeling and prone positions to accommodate for the difference in target distance. Sea Soldier 2017 is an annual, bilateral exercise conducted with the Royal Army of Oman designed to demonstrate the cooperative skill and will of U.S. and partner nations to work together in maintaining regional stability and security. The 11th MEU is deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations designed to reassure allies and partners, preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce and enhance regional stability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. April L. Price)

