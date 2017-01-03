(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2017 mass casualty exercise [Image 1 of 5]

    2017 mass casualty exercise

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    03.01.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph Abrego 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marines, Sailors and Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force personnel conducted a mass casualty exercise on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, March 1, 2017. The exercise assessed the air station’s initial response, incident management, activation of emergency operations center and mass casualty plan in the event of a downed aircraft. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph Abrego)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2017
    Date Posted: 03.01.2017 02:11
    Photo ID: 3196248
    VIRIN: 170301-M-ON157-0251
    Resolution: 2767x4150
    Size: 5.04 MB
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2017 mass casualty exercise [Image 1 of 5], by LCpl Joseph Abrego, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    MCAS Iwakuni
    Recover
    JMSDF
    Sailors
    Mass Casualty
    AARF

    • LEAVE A COMMENT