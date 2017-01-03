2017 mass casualty exercise

U.S. Marines, Sailors and Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force personnel conducted a mass casualty exercise on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, March 1, 2017. The exercise assessed the air station’s initial response, incident management, activation of emergency operations center and mass casualty plan in the event of a downed aircraft. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph Abrego)

