    2017 mass casualty exercise [Image 5 of 5]

    2017 mass casualty exercise

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    03.01.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Carlos Jimenez 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marines, Sailors and Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force personnel conducted a mass casualty exercise at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, March 1, 2017. The exercise assessed the air station’s initial response, incident management, activation of the emergency operations center and mass casualty plan in the event of a downed aircraft. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Carlos Jimenez)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2017
    Date Posted: 03.01.2017 01:59
    Photo ID: 3196228
    VIRIN: 170301-M-FN622-0014
    Resolution: 5645x3763
    Size: 9.53 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2017 mass casualty exercise [Image 1 of 5], by LCpl Carlos Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    MCAS Iwakuni
    Mass Casualty Exercise
    ARFF

