    2017 mass casualty exercise [Image 6 of 6]

    2017 mass casualty exercise

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    03.01.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Aaron Henson 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marines, Sailors and Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force personnel conducted a mass casualty exercise at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, March 1, 2017. The exercise assessed the air station’s initial response, incident management, activation of the emergency operations center and mass casualty plan in the event of a downed aircraft. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aaron Henson)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2017
    Date Posted: 03.01.2017 01:46
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2017 mass casualty exercise [Image 1 of 6], by Cpl Aaron Henson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Japan
    Crash
    Response
    United States Marine Corps
    Mass Casualty Exercise
    Actors
    JMSDF
    Aircraft
    Exercise
    Training
    Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
    ARFF
    Airfield Operations

