    Exercise Sea Soldier '17: US-Oman Bilateral Live-Fire Night Range [Image 1 of 3]

    Exercise Sea Soldier '17: US-Oman Bilateral Live-Fire Night Range

    OMAN

    02.21.2017

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Robert Brown 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    RABKUT, Oman (Feb. 21, 2017) A soldier with the Royal Army of Oman (RAO) fires an M240B medium machine gun during a night machine gun range as part of Exercise Sea Soldier, Feb. 21. The RAO soldiers were paired with U.S. Marines as their assistant gunner during the shoot, helping them with the operation of the weapon in case of a misfire and to teach the Omanis Marine Corps shooting techniques. Sea Soldier 2017 is an annual, bilateral exercise conducted with the Royal Army of Oman designed to demonstrate the cooperative skill and will of U.S. and partner nations to work together in maintaining regional stability and security. The 11th MEU is deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations designed to reassure allies and partners, preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce and enhance regional stability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Robert B. Brown Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2017
    Date Posted: 03.01.2017
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Sea Soldier '17: US-Oman Bilateral Live-Fire Night Range [Image 1 of 3], by GySgt Robert Brown, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

