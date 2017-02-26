170226-N-GR361-061 GULF OF THAILAND (Feb. 26, 2017) Landing craft utility 1666, attached to Naval Beach Unit (NBU) 7, approaches the well deck of the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20). Green Bay, with embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance partnerships and be a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb R. Staples/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2017 Date Posted: 02.28.2017 22:41 Photo ID: 3195481 VIRIN: 170226-N-GR361-061 Resolution: 3728x2485 Size: 897.33 KB Location: SATTAHIP, TH Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Green Bay recovers assets following the conclusion of Cobra Gold 2017 [Image 1 of 6], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.