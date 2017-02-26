170226-N-JH293-012 GULF OF THAILAND (Feb. 26, 2017) The amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) transits the Gulf of Thailand. Green Bay, with embarked 31st MEU, is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance partnerships and be a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2017 22:41
|Photo ID:
|3195478
|VIRIN:
|170226-N-JH293-012
|Resolution:
|4400x2933
|Size:
|1.42 MB
|Location:
|SATTAHIP, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Green Bay takes on assets following the conclusion of Exercise Cobra Gold 2017 [Image 1 of 6], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT