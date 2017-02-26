170226-N-JH293-012 GULF OF THAILAND (Feb. 26, 2017) The amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) transits the Gulf of Thailand. Green Bay, with embarked 31st MEU, is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance partnerships and be a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2017 Date Posted: 02.28.2017 Location: SATTAHIP, JP USS Green Bay takes on assets following the conclusion of Exercise Cobra Gold 2017 [Image 1 of 6]