USS Green Bay recovers assets following the conclusion of Cobra Gold 2017

170226-N-GR361-053 GULF OF THAILAND (Feb. 26, 2017) An amphibious assault vehicle from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) approaches the well deck of the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20). Green Bay, with embarked 31st MEU, is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance partnerships and be a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb R. Staples/Released)

