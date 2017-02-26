(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Green Bay recovers assets following the conclusion of Cobra Gold 2017 [Image 6 of 6]

    USS Green Bay recovers assets following the conclusion of Cobra Gold 2017

    SATTAHIP, THAILAND

    02.26.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Amphibious Force 7th Fleet

    170226-N-GR361-049 GULF OF THAILAND (Feb. 26, 2017) An amphibious assault vehicle from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) enters the well deck of the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20). Green Bay, with embarked 31st MEU, is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance partnerships and be a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb R. Staples/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2017
    Date Posted: 02.28.2017 22:40
    Photo ID: 3195469
    VIRIN: 170226-N-GR361-049
    Resolution: 4656x3104
    Size: 949.24 KB
    Location: SATTAHIP, TH 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Green Bay recovers assets following the conclusion of Cobra Gold 2017 [Image 1 of 6], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

