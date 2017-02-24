USS Green Bay conducts a stern gate marriage with LCU 1666 following Exercise Cobra Gold 2017

170224-N-JH293-032 SATTAHIP, Thailand (Feb. 24, 2017) Deck department Sailors aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) conduct a stern gate marriage with landing craft utility 1666, assigned to Naval Beach Unit (NBU) 7, to onload 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit equipment following Exercise Cobra Gold 2017. Cobra Gold is the largest Theater Security Cooperation exercise in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region and is an integral part of the U.S. commitment to strengthen engagement in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson/Released)

