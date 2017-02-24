170224-N-JH293-017 SATTAHIP, Thailand (Feb. 24, 2017) Landing craft utility 1666, assigned to Naval Beach Unit 7, prepares to embark the well deck of the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) during Exercise Cobra Gold 2017. Cobra Gold is the largest Theater Security Cooperation exercise in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region and is an integral part of the U.S. commitment to strengthen engagement in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2017 22:33
|Photo ID:
|3195456
|VIRIN:
|170224-N-JH293-017
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|909.61 KB
|Location:
|SATTAHIP, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Green Bay conducts a stern gate marriage with LCU 1666 following Exercise Cobra Gold 2017 [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
