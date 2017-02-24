170224-N-GR361-067 SATTAHIP, Thailand (Feb. 24, 2017) U.S. Navy Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Jezreil Pineda, from Minneapolis, observes a truck being offloaded from landing craft utility 1666, assigned to Naval Beach Unit (NBU) 7, during a stern gate marriage to onload 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit equipment following Exercise Cobra Gold 2017. Cobra Gold is the largest Theater Security Cooperation exercise in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region and is an integral part of the U.S. commitment to strengthen engagement in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb R. Staples/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2017 Date Posted: 02.28.2017 22:32 Photo ID: 3195447 VIRIN: 170224-N-GR361-067 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 960.74 KB Location: SATTAHIP, TH Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Green Bay conducts stern gate marriage with LCU 1666 following Cobra Gold 2017 [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.