170224-N-GR361-067 SATTAHIP, Thailand (Feb. 24, 2017) U.S. Navy Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Jezreil Pineda, from Minneapolis, observes a truck being offloaded from landing craft utility 1666, assigned to Naval Beach Unit (NBU) 7, during a stern gate marriage to onload 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit equipment following Exercise Cobra Gold 2017. Cobra Gold is the largest Theater Security Cooperation exercise in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region and is an integral part of the U.S. commitment to strengthen engagement in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb R. Staples/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2017 22:32
|Photo ID:
|3195447
|VIRIN:
|170224-N-GR361-067
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|960.74 KB
|Location:
|SATTAHIP, TH
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Green Bay conducts stern gate marriage with LCU 1666 following Cobra Gold 2017 [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
