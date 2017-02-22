(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Army lands helicopters on USS Green Bay’s flight deck during Cobra Gold [Image 2 of 3]

    U.S. Army lands helicopters on USS Green Bay’s flight deck during Cobra Gold

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    02.22.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Amphibious Force 7th Fleet

    170222-N-JH293-233 GULF OF THAILAND (Feb. 22, 2017) U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 1st Class Patrick Henry, from Pearl City, Hawaii, signals to a U.S. Army UH-60Q Blackhawk helicopter, assigned to the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, as it takes off from the flight deck of the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) during Exercise Cobra Gold 2017. Cobra Gold is the largest Theater Security Cooperation exercise in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region and is an integral part of the U.S. commitment to strengthen engagement in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2017
    Date Posted: 02.28.2017 22:29
    Photo ID: 3195442
    VIRIN: 170222-N-JH293-233
    Resolution: 6555x4370
    Size: 991.57 KB
    Location: SASEBO, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army lands helicopters on USS Green Bay’s flight deck during Cobra Gold [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Water
    U.S. 7th Fleet
    Ocean
    Japan
    Sasebo
    Pacific
    31st MEU
    USARPAC
    LPD 20
    USS Green Bay
    Forward Deployed
    Packers
    Cobra Gold
    Ship
    Navy
    PACOM
    Sailors
    CTF 76
    Green Bay
    BHR
    ESG
    NBU 7
    VMM 262
    #CobraGold
    DVIDS Email Import
    Cobra Gold 2017
    USS-GB

