170222-N-JH293-210 GULF OF THAILAND (Feb. 22, 2017) A U.S. Army UH-60Q Blackhawk helicopter, assigned to the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, prepares to land aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) during Exercise Cobra Gold 2017. Cobra Gold is the largest Theater Security Cooperation exercise in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region and is an integral part of the U.S. commitment to strengthen engagement in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2017 22:25
|Photo ID:
|3195430
|VIRIN:
|170222-N-JH293-210
|Resolution:
|6993x4662
|Size:
|889.47 KB
|Location:
|SASEBO, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Army lands helicopters on USS Green Bay’s flight deck during Cobra Gold [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT