    Navy takes third at Freestyle wrestling, Armed Forces Championship [Image 1 of 6]

    Navy takes third at Freestyle wrestling, Armed Forces Championship

    LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Cory Asato 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element, Det. Northwest

    170226-N-OO032-036 LAKEHURST, N.J. (Feb. 26, 2017) (left to right) Operations Specialist 2nd Class Zachariah Manning, a Port Allegany, Pennsylvania, native stationed aboard USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) and 130kg Greco-Roman qualifier, Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Michael Hollingsworth, a Lorain, Ohio, native stationed with Naval Hospital Jacksonville and 57kg Freestyle silver medalist, and 59kg Greco-Roman qualifier and Construction Mechanic 2nd Class Antonio Christopher Harris, a Camden, Delaware, native stationed with Assault Craft Unit Five and 98kg Greco-Roman qualifier, pose for a picture at a banquet for the 2017 Armed Forces Championship, hosted by the U.S. Air Force. All qualifiers at the competition are for the World Team Trials. The competition pits the best of the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps against each other in the wrestling style of Freestyle and Greco-Roman to foster future Olympic Champions and build a team qualified to compete for the Armed Forces at Conseil International du Sport Militaire, as known as the World Military Games. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cory Asato/released)

    This work, Navy takes third at Freestyle wrestling, Armed Forces Championship [Image 1 of 6], by PO1 Cory Asato, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    wrestling
    freestyle
    all-marine corps
    all-air force
    greco-roman
    armed forces championship
    all-navy sports
    world-class athelete program

