170226-N-OO032-036 LAKEHURST, N.J. (Feb. 26, 2017) (left to right) Operations Specialist 2nd Class Zachariah Manning, a Port Allegany, Pennsylvania, native stationed aboard USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) and 130kg Greco-Roman qualifier, Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Michael Hollingsworth, a Lorain, Ohio, native stationed with Naval Hospital Jacksonville and 57kg Freestyle silver medalist, and 59kg Greco-Roman qualifier and Construction Mechanic 2nd Class Antonio Christopher Harris, a Camden, Delaware, native stationed with Assault Craft Unit Five and 98kg Greco-Roman qualifier, pose for a picture at a banquet for the 2017 Armed Forces Championship, hosted by the U.S. Air Force. All qualifiers at the competition are for the World Team Trials. The competition pits the best of the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps against each other in the wrestling style of Freestyle and Greco-Roman to foster future Olympic Champions and build a team qualified to compete for the Armed Forces at Conseil International du Sport Militaire, as known as the World Military Games. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cory Asato/released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2017 Date Posted: 02.28.2017 19:30 Photo ID: 3195353 VIRIN: 170226-N-OO032-036 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 1.05 MB Location: LAKEHURST, NJ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy takes third at Freestyle wrestling, Armed Forces Championship [Image 1 of 6], by PO1 Cory Asato, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.