Navy takes third at Freestyle wrestling, Armed Forces Championship

170225-N-OO032-0856 LAKEHURST, N.J. (Feb. 26, 2017) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Michael Hollingsworth, a Lorain, Ohio, native stationed with Naval Hospital Jacksonville and wrestling at 59kg in Greco-Roman for the Navy, fights for mat control during the 2017 Armed Forces Championship, hosted by the U.S. Air Force. The competition pits the best of the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps against each other in the wrestling style of Freestyle and Greco-Roman to foster future Olympic Champions and build a team qualified to compete for the Armed Forces at Conseil International du Sport Militaire, as known as the World Military Games. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cory Asato/released)

