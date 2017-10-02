MCPON, GEICO Recognize Individual Excellence

SANTA RITA, Guam - The submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) Executive Officer Cmdr. Ed Callahan congratulated Chief Damage Controlman Cyprus V. Abundo, native of Angeles City, Philippines, for his selection as the winner of the 2016 GEICO Military Service Award - Fire Safety and Prevention, Feb. 10. Frank Cable, forward deployed to the island of Guam, conducts maintenance and support of submarines and surface vessels deployed to the U.S. 5th and 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alana Langdon/Released)

