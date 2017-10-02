(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    MCPON, GEICO Recognize Individual Excellence [Image 1 of 2]

    MCPON, GEICO Recognize Individual Excellence

    GUAM

    02.10.2017

    Photo by Seaman Alana Langdon 

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)

    SANTA RITA, Guam - The submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) Executive Officer Cmdr. Ed Callahan congratulated Chief Damage Controlman Cyprus V. Abundo, native of Angeles City, Philippines, for his selection as the winner of the 2016 GEICO Military Service Award - Fire Safety and Prevention, Feb. 10. Frank Cable, forward deployed to the island of Guam, conducts maintenance and support of submarines and surface vessels deployed to the U.S. 5th and 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alana Langdon/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2017
    Date Posted: 02.28.2017 19:25
    Photo ID: 3195323
    VIRIN: 170210-N-DA434-003
    Resolution: 4020x2680
    Size: 6.48 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCPON, GEICO Recognize Individual Excellence [Image 1 of 2], by SN Alana Langdon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    MCPON, GEICO Recognize Individual Excellence
    MCPON, GEICO Recognize Individual Excellence

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    MCPON, GEICO Recognizes Frank Cable CPO for Individual Excellence

    TAGS

    Repair
    safety
    Guam
    Cable
    AS 40
    7th Fleet
    Pacific
    damage control
    MSC
    Navy
    Philippines
    DC
    Military Sealift Command
    Submarine
    U.S. Navy
    USS Frank Cable
    Angeles City
    Sub Tender
    Civilian Mariners
    GEICO
    SUBPAC
    SUBGRU 7

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT