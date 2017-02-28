170228-N-WF272-334 EAST CHINA SEA (Feb. 28, 2017) An MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25, takes off from amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) during a replenishment-at-sea (RAS). Bonhomme Richard is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to serve as a forward-capability for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Diana Quinlan/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2017 19:05
|Photo ID:
|3195311
|VIRIN:
|170228-N-WF272-334
|Resolution:
|3300x2074
|Size:
|990.41 KB
|Location:
|EAST CHINA SEA
This work, USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) conducts replenishment at sea [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
