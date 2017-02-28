(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) conducts replenishment at sea [Image 2 of 3]

    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) conducts replenishment at sea

    EAST CHINA SEA

    02.28.2017

    170228-N-WF272-295 EAST CHINA SEA (Feb. 28, 2017) An MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25, takes off during a replenishment-at-sea (RAS) between the Henry J. Kaiser-class replenishment oiler USNS Pecos (T-AO 197) and amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to serve as a forward-capability for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Diana Quinlan/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) conducts replenishment at sea [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

