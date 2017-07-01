(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Discussing training for the weekend

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2017

    Photo by Maj. Stanley Paregien 

    932nd Airlift Wing

    Staff Sgt. Vincent Lang and Master Sgt. Michael Wildt discuss public health issues at the 932nd Medical Group building during a recent Unit Training Assembly. The next drill weekend is scheduled for March 4-5, 2017 at Scott Air Force Base, Ill. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Stan Paregien)

    This work, Discussing training for the weekend, by Maj. Stanley Paregien, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    932nd Airlift Wing
    932AW
    932nd AW
    #932ndAW
    932nd AES Citizen Airman

