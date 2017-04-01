C-40C launch prep

An Air Force Reserve Command C-40C plane makes an approximately ten degree banking turn adjustment after takeoff, just as the Air Force song describes the action, "Off we go into the wild blue yonder, flying high into the sun." This C-40C distinguished visitor aircraft, belonging to the 932nd Airlift Wing at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, took off on another mission "into the blue" recently. Originally, the Air Force song was titled "Army Air Corps". Robert Crawford wrote the lyrics and music during 1938 and during World War II, the service was renamed "Army Air Force", and the song title changed to agree. In 1947, when the Air Force became a separate service, the song became the "Air Force Song" and is used in many ceremonies at the 932nd Airlift Wing, like promotions and retirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Stan Paregien)

