    C-40C launch prep

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2017

    Photo by Maj. Stanley Paregien 

    932nd Airlift Wing

    An Air Force Reserve Command C-40C plane makes an approximately ten degree banking turn adjustment after takeoff, just as the Air Force song describes the action, "Off we go into the wild blue yonder, flying high into the sun." This C-40C distinguished visitor aircraft, belonging to the 932nd Airlift Wing at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, took off on another mission "into the blue" recently. Originally, the Air Force song was titled "Army Air Corps". Robert Crawford wrote the lyrics and music during 1938 and during World War II, the service was renamed "Army Air Force", and the song title changed to agree. In 1947, when the Air Force became a separate service, the song became the "Air Force Song" and is used in many ceremonies at the 932nd Airlift Wing, like promotions and retirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Stan Paregien)

    Date Taken: 01.04.2017
    Date Posted: 02.28.2017 18:00
    Photo ID: 3195249
    VIRIN: 170104-F-IR989-052
    Resolution: 1729x1235
    Size: 708.27 KB
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US 
    This work, C-40C launch prep, by Maj. Stanley Paregien, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Citizen Airman
    932AW
    932nd AW
    #932ndAW
    #paregien
    932nd Maintenance Group
    932nd Operations Group

