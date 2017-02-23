then and now

U.S. Air Force 33rd Rescue Squadron has been station on the island of Okinawa, Japan, uninterrupted since 1971, they officially joined the 18th Wing in 1993. The 33rd RQS plays a vital part in maintaining peace and stability in the Pacific Region by providing forward power projection as well as search, rescue and recovery mission capabilities. The HH-60G Pave Hawk, which is capable of rescue missions in different environments, night or day, is used by the 33rd RQS. The 33rd RQS maintains readiness for mobilization, deployment and employment of helicopters and rescue of U.S. and allied military members, and civilians when necessary. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Senior Airman Nick Emerick/Released)

