    366th Fighter Wing Exercise [Image 1 of 5]

    366th Fighter Wing Exercise

    MOUNTAIN HOME AFB, ID, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2017

    Photo by Airman Jeremy Wolff 

    366th Fighter Wing

    A member of the 366th Logistics Readiness Squadron dons his gas mask during an exercise Feb. 28, 2017, at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho. There is a specific order in which their protective gear must be applied to ensure speed and safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jeremy D. Wolff/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2017
    Date Posted: 02.28.2017 17:50
    Photo ID: 3195235
    VIRIN: 170227-F-PB067-001
    Resolution: 4365x3118
    Size: 3.27 MB
    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AFB, ID, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 366th Fighter Wing Exercise [Image 1 of 5], by Amn Jeremy Wolff, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

