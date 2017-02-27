(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    366th Fighter Wing Exercise [Image 2 of 5]

    366th Fighter Wing Exercise

    MOUNTAIN HOME AFB, ID, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2017

    Photo by Airman Jeremy Wolff 

    366th Fighter Wing

    An inspection team member, assigned to the 366th Fighter Wing, places a fake unexploded ordinance missile at the Logistics Readiness Center at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Feb. 28, 2017. The exercise focused on readiness for a deployment or in the event of a crisis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jeremy D. Wolff/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2017
    Date Posted: 02.28.2017 17:50
    Photo ID: 3195233
    VIRIN: 170227-F-PB067-004
    Resolution: 4016x6016
    Size: 3.49 MB
    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AFB, ID, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 366th Fighter Wing Exercise [Image 1 of 5], by Amn Jeremy Wolff, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    • LEAVE A COMMENT