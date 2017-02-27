366th Fighter Wing Exercise

An inspection team member, assigned to the 366th Fighter Wing, places a fake unexploded ordinance missile at the Logistics Readiness Center at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Feb. 28, 2017. The exercise focused on readiness for a deployment or in the event of a crisis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jeremy D. Wolff/Released)

