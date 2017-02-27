Members of the 366th Logistics Readiness Squadron dons there protective gear for an exercise Feb. 28, 2017, at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho. The exercise's objective was to simulate real life scenarios that could occur. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jeremy D. Wolff/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2017 17:50
|Photo ID:
|3195231
|VIRIN:
|170227-F-PB067-003
|Resolution:
|2960x2114
|Size:
|1.18 MB
|Location:
|MOUNTAIN HOME AFB, ID, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 366th Fighter Wing Exercise [Image 1 of 5], by Amn Jeremy Wolff, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT