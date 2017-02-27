366th Fighter Wing Exercise

Members of the 366th Logistics Readiness Squadron dons there protective gear for an exercise Feb. 28, 2017, at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho. The exercise's objective was to simulate real life scenarios that could occur. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jeremy D. Wolff/Released)

