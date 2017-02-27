Members of the 366th Logistics Readiness Squadron participate in a squadron wide exercise Feb. 28, 2017, at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho. The exercise focused on readiness for a deployment or in the event of a crisis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jeremy D. Wolff/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.27.2017 Date Posted: 02.28.2017 17:50 Photo ID: 3195228 VIRIN: 170227-F-PB067-005 Resolution: 2244x1603 Size: 645.89 KB Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AFB, ID, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 366th Fighter Wing Exercise [Image 1 of 5], by Amn Jeremy Wolff, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.