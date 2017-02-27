Members of the 366th Logistics Readiness Squadron check to make sure their protective equipment is functioning properly Feb. 28, 2017, at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho. There is a specific order in which their protective gear must be applied to ensure speed and safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jeremy D. Wolff/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2017 17:50
|Photo ID:
|3195227
|VIRIN:
|170227-F-PB067-002
|Resolution:
|1941x1386
|Size:
|453.95 KB
|Location:
|MOUNTAIN HOME AFB, ID, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 366th Fighter Wing Exercise [Image 1 of 5], by Amn Jeremy Wolff, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
