    366th Fighter Wing Exercise [Image 5 of 5]

    366th Fighter Wing Exercise

    MOUNTAIN HOME AFB, ID, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2017

    Photo by Airman Jeremy Wolff 

    366th Fighter Wing

    Members of the 366th Logistics Readiness Squadron check to make sure their protective equipment is functioning properly Feb. 28, 2017, at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho. There is a specific order in which their protective gear must be applied to ensure speed and safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jeremy D. Wolff/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2017
    Date Posted: 02.28.2017 17:50
    Photo ID: 3195227
    VIRIN: 170227-F-PB067-002
    Resolution: 1941x1386
    Size: 453.95 KB
    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AFB, ID, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 366th Fighter Wing Exercise [Image 1 of 5], by Amn Jeremy Wolff, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

