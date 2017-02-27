366th Fighter Wing Exercise

Members of the 366th Logistics Readiness Squadron check to make sure their protective equipment is functioning properly Feb. 28, 2017, at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho. There is a specific order in which their protective gear must be applied to ensure speed and safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jeremy D. Wolff/Released)

