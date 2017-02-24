(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Competition inspires teamwork [Image 1 of 4]

    Competition inspires teamwork

    MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Jaeda Tookes 

    341st Missile Wing Public Affairs

    Team Soupa Diamonds, work to create their dish during the Warrior Chef competition Feb. 24, 2017, at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont. Each team had 90 minutes to prepare dishes using ingredients commonly found at missile alert facilities, and a secret ingredient revealed at the beginning of the competition. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Jaeda Tookes)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2017
    Date Posted: 02.28.2017 17:21
    Photo ID: 3195188
    VIRIN: 170224-F-KC610-0216
    Resolution: 2100x1600
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Competition inspires teamwork [Image 1 of 4], by SrA Jaeda Tookes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Competition inspires teamwork
    Competition inspires teamwork
    Competition inspires teamwork
    Competition inspires teamwork

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Competition inspires teamwork

    TAGS

    AFGSC
    341 MW

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT