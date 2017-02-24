Team Soupa Diamonds, work to create their dish during the Warrior Chef competition Feb. 24, 2017, at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont. Each team had 90 minutes to prepare dishes using ingredients commonly found at missile alert facilities, and a secret ingredient revealed at the beginning of the competition. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Jaeda Tookes)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2017 17:21
|Photo ID:
|3195188
|VIRIN:
|170224-F-KC610-0216
|Resolution:
|2100x1600
|Size:
|1.35 MB
|Location:
|MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Competition inspires teamwork [Image 1 of 4], by SrA Jaeda Tookes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
