Master Sgt. Ruth Salender, 341st Operations Group first sergeant, places a prepared meal in front of one of the judges during the Warrior Chef competition Feb. 24, 2017, at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont. Dishes were assessed by a panel of judges based on taste, texture, creativity, and if they honored the theme ingredients and presentation. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Jaeda Tookes)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2017 17:21
|Photo ID:
|3195185
|VIRIN:
|170224-F-KC610-0191
|Resolution:
|2100x1600
|Size:
|1.12 MB
|Location:
|MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Competition inspires teamwork [Image 1 of 4], by SrA Jaeda Tookes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT