Master Sgt. Ruth Salender, 341st Operations Group first sergeant, places a prepared meal in front of one of the judges during the Warrior Chef competition Feb. 24, 2017, at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont. Dishes were assessed by a panel of judges based on taste, texture, creativity, and if they honored the theme ingredients and presentation. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Jaeda Tookes)

Date Taken: 02.24.2017 Date Posted: 02.28.2017 Location: MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, US This work, Competition inspires teamwork [Image 1 of 4], by SrA Jaeda Tookes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.