Competition inspires teamwork

Team Soupa Diamonds watch as a panel of judges taste their prepared meal for the Warrior Chef competition Feb. 24, 2017, at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont. The team consisted of Master Sgt. Ruth Salender, 341st Operations Group first sergeant, left, Master Sgt. Joseph Derevage, 341st Munitions Squadron first sergeant, center, and Master Sgt. Jason Whitehead, 341st Medical Group first sergeant. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Jaeda Tookes)

