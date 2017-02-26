2017 AF Trials hopeful: Freddie Rosario

U.S. Air Force retired Tech. Sgt. Freddie Rosario, 2017 AF Trials competitor, finishes his 50 meter freestyle during swim qualifications for the AF Trials Feb. 26, 2017 at the University of Nevada Las Vegas, Nev. Rosario competes among the visually impaired in several adaptive sports. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexx Pons)

