(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2017 AF Trials hopeful: Freddie Rosario [Image 2 of 5]

    2017 AF Trials hopeful: Freddie Rosario

    LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexxis Pons Abascal 

    Air Force Personnel Center

    U.S. Air Force retired Tech. Sgt. Freddie Rosario, 2017 AF Trials competitor, begins his second lap of the 50 meter freestyle during swim qualifications for the AF Trials Feb. 26, 2017 at the University of Nevada Las Vegas, Nev. The New Jersey native dedicated 15 years of honorable service to his country, which included five combat deployments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexx Pons)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2017
    Date Posted: 02.28.2017 15:11
    Photo ID: 3195024
    VIRIN: 170226-F-YG475-904
    Resolution: 5202x3060
    Size: 2.03 MB
    Location: LAS VEGAS, NV, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2017 AF Trials hopeful: Freddie Rosario [Image 1 of 5], by SSgt Alexxis Pons Abascal, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    2017 AF Trials hopeful: Freddie Rosario
    2017 AF Trials hopeful: Freddie Rosario
    2017 AF Trials hopeful: Freddie Rosario
    2017 AF Trials hopeful: Freddie Rosario
    2017 AF Trials hopeful: Freddie Rosario

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    2017 AF Trials hopeful: Freddie Rosario

    TAGS

    Wounded Warrior
    Rosario
    AFW2
    AF Trials

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT