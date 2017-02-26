U.S. Air Force retired Tech. Sgt. Freddie Rosario, 2017 AF Trials competitor, swims the first lap of the 50 meter freestyle during swim qualifications for the AF Trials Feb. 26, 2017 at the University of Nevada Las Vegas, Nev. Rosario served as both a Command and Control Battle Management Operations technician and Chaplain Assistant during his military career. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexx Pons)

Date Taken: 02.26.2017 Date Posted: 02.28.2017 Location: LAS VEGAS, NV, US This work, 2017 AF Trials hopeful: Freddie Rosario, by SSgt Alexxis Pons Abascal, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.