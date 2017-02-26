U.S. Air Force retired Tech. Sgt. Freddie Rosario, 2017 AF Trials competitor, dives off a starting block during swim qualifications for the AF Trials Feb. 26, 2017 at the University of Nevada Las Vegas, Nev. Rosario retired March 1, 2016 out of Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexx Pons)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2017 Date Posted: 02.28.2017 15:11 Photo ID: 3195021 VIRIN: 170226-F-YG475-902 Resolution: 4662x2668 Size: 1.48 MB Location: LAS VEGAS, NV, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2017 AF Trials hopeful: Freddie Rosario [Image 1 of 5], by SSgt Alexxis Pons Abascal, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.