2017 AF Trials hopeful: Freddie Rosario

U.S. Air Force retired Tech. Sgt. Freddie Rosario, 2017 AF Trials competitor, poses just before his 50 meter freestyle event during swim qualifications for the AF Trials Feb. 26, 2017 at the University of Nevada Las Vegas, Nev. Rosario served as both a Command and Control Battle Management Operations technician and Chaplain Assistant during his military career. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexx Pons)

