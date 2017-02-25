U.S. Air Force retired Senior Airman Jamie Biviano, 2017 AF Trials competitor, departs the start line on her incumbent cycle at Red Horse Feb. 25, 2017 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. Biviano took first place in her heat for the cycling competition portion of the trials. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexx Pons)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2017 15:01
|Photo ID:
|3195016
|VIRIN:
|170225-F-YG475-001
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|477.5 KB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2017 AF Trials hopeful: Jamie Biviano [Image 1 of 2], by SSgt Alexxis Pons Abascal, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
2017 AF Trials hopeful: Jamie Biviano
LEAVE A COMMENT