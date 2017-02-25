(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2017 AF Trials hopeful: Jamie Biviano

    2017 AF Trials hopeful: Jamie Biviano

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexxis Pons Abascal 

    Air Force Personnel Center

    U.S. Air Force retired Senior Airman Jamie Biviano, 2017 AF Trials competitor, departs the start line on her incumbent cycle at Red Horse Feb. 25, 2017 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. Biviano took first place in her heat for the cycling competition portion of the trials. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexx Pons)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2017
    Date Posted: 02.28.2017 15:01
    Photo ID: 3195016
    VIRIN: 170225-F-YG475-001
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 477.5 KB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2017 AF Trials hopeful: Jamie Biviano [Image 1 of 2], by SSgt Alexxis Pons Abascal, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    2017 AF Trials hopeful: Jamie Biviano
    2017 AF Trials hopeful: Jamie Biviano

    2017 AF Trials hopeful: Jamie Biviano

    TAGS

    Wounded Warrior
    AFW2
    AF Trials
    2017 AF Trials
    Biviano

