U.S. Air Force retired Senior Airman Jamie Biviano, 2017 AF Trials competitor, departs the start line on her incumbent cycle at Red Horse Feb. 25, 2017 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. Biviano took first place in her heat for the cycling competition portion of the trials. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexx Pons)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2017 Date Posted: 02.28.2017 15:01 Photo ID: 3195016 VIRIN: 170225-F-YG475-001 Resolution: 2100x1500 Size: 477.5 KB Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2017 AF Trials hopeful: Jamie Biviano [Image 1 of 2], by SSgt Alexxis Pons Abascal, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.