(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2017 AF Trials hopeful: Jamie Biviano [Image 2 of 2]

    2017 AF Trials hopeful: Jamie Biviano

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Charles Pons Abascal 

    Air Education and Training Command

    U.S. Air Force retired Senior Airman Jamie Biviano, 2017 AF Trials competitor, poses on her incumbent cycle at Red Horse Feb. 25, 2017 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. Biviano hails from Syracuse, New York and served as a Security Forces Airman assigned to the 174th Attack Wing prior to retirement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chip Pons)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2017
    Date Posted: 02.28.2017 15:01
    Photo ID: 3195015
    VIRIN: 170225-F-DM484-016
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 365.86 KB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2017 AF Trials hopeful: Jamie Biviano [Image 1 of 2], by SrA Charles Pons Abascal, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    2017 AF Trials hopeful: Jamie Biviano
    2017 AF Trials hopeful: Jamie Biviano

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    2017 AF Trials hopeful: Jamie Biviano

    TAGS

    Wounded Warrior
    AFW2
    AF Trials
    2017 AF Trials
    Biviano

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT