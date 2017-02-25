2017 AF Trials hopeful: Jamie Biviano

U.S. Air Force retired Senior Airman Jamie Biviano, 2017 AF Trials competitor, poses on her incumbent cycle at Red Horse Feb. 25, 2017 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. Biviano hails from Syracuse, New York and served as a Security Forces Airman assigned to the 174th Attack Wing prior to retirement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chip Pons)

