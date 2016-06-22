Leaders reveal personal stories, need for change during LGBT Pride Month event

Amanda Simpson, deputy assistant secretary of defense for operational energy; Sharon Wong, acting director of the Office of Diversity and Inclusion for the Office of Personnel Management; and Air Force Col. Elizabeth Arledge, chief of acquisition, requirements and programming for the Nuclear, Weapons, Missiles and Munition Division at Air Force Headquarters share their personal stories during an LGBT Pride Month event June 22 at the McNamara Headquarters Complex.

