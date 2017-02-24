2017 AF Trials commence

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Peggy Poore, Air Force Personnel Center commander, accepts the Care Beyond Duty flag and thanks the U.S. Air Force pararescueman presenter during the 2017 Air Force Warrior Game Trials opening ceremony Feb. 24, 2017 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. Under Poore's leadership, the Wounded Warrior Program advocated for over $24 million in unpaid entitlements and benefits that will span a lifetime for warriors and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chip Pons)

Date Taken: 02.24.2017