    2017 AF Trials commence [Image 1 of 6]

    2017 AF Trials commence

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Charles Pons Abascal 

    Air Education and Training Command

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Peggy Poore, Air Force Personnel Center commander, accepts the Care Beyond Duty flag and thanks the U.S. Air Force pararescueman presenter during the 2017 Air Force Warrior Game Trials opening ceremony Feb. 24, 2017 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. Under Poore's leadership, the Wounded Warrior Program advocated for over $24 million in unpaid entitlements and benefits that will span a lifetime for warriors and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chip Pons)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2017
    Date Posted: 02.28.2017 14:55
    Photo ID: 3195004
    VIRIN: 170224-F-DM484-021
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2017 AF Trials commence [Image 1 of 6], by SrA Charles Pons Abascal, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Wounded Warrior
    AFW2
    AF Trials

